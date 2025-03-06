MUSCAT: Salalah, on Oman’s southern coast, is set to undergo a major transformation with the development of a sustainable and walkable waterfront city, a project aligned with Oman Vision 2040. In a statement, Sasaki, the international design firm leading the masterplan, emphasised that the development will integrate urban growth with environmental preservation while positioning Salalah as a model for sustainable urbanism.

The New City Salalah project will span 7.3 square kilometres and feature 12,000 residential units, accommodating approximately 60,000 residents.

The development will include 3.5 million square metres of parks and open spaces, 200,000 square metres of retail space and two hospitals. A six-kilometre-long public beach will be a key highlight, reinforcing Salalah’s reputation as a year-round leisure destination.

SUSTAINABILITY AND URBAN INNOVATION

The masterplan integrates strategies to address climate resilience, particularly safeguarding the city from rising sea levels and extreme weather events during the khareef season. A wetland park and natural infrastructure solutions will be implemented to manage flooding risks and protect coastal ecosystems.

The project is part of the broader Greater Salalah Structural Plan, which seeks to enhance infrastructure, mobility and spatial planning as the city’s population is projected to reach 674,000 by 2040.

The phased development will commence later this year, starting with the construction of 5,827 residential units in the first phase.

Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, highlighted the project’s role in Oman’s economic diversification: “Our plans for the evolution of Salalah epitomise Oman Vision 2040, designed to deliver a sustainable and prosperous future for the people of Oman.

“It serves as an exemplar of how combining tourism and urban development is driving the diversification of Oman’s economy and bringing forward compelling opportunities for the international community.”

“With works due to begin this year, we look forward to bringing New City Salalah to fruition alongside the Omani people and leading international partners, investors and developers,” he added.

A FORWARD-THINKING URBAN MODEL

The project is being developed in collaboration with F&M Middle East, MIC-HUB and Cundall, as part of a broader effort by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to develop Smart Cities across the country, including in Suhar and Nizwa.

The mobility framework for Salalah will prioritise pedestrian-friendly spaces, reduce car dependency, and introduce shared and on-demand transport solutions.

Romil Sheth, Principal Designer at Sasaki, underscored the importance of designing a city that reflects Salalah’s natural and cultural assets:

“Salalah is blessed with incredible natural features and a deep history. To complement these significant assets, the Salalah New City plan adopts forward-looking urban design, placemaking, and planning practices that challenge status-quo urbanism and reflect an aspirational lifestyle for Dhofar’s inhabitants.”

“The plan will serve as Oman’s living laboratory for urban innovation and a model for sustainable urbanism in the broader region,” he added.

With its mix of sustainable design, smart city elements and tourism-driven urban planning, New City Salalah is poised to be a flagship development, offering a vibrant, human-scaled and environmentally responsible vision for Oman’s future cities.

