Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has launched a project called ‘Agricultural Ecotourism in Aflaj Systems’ in Balad Sayt, a village in the wilayat of Rustaq, South Batinah, in collaboration with Zubair Enterprises Development Centre and the Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nations (FAO).

The project aims to revitalise rural areas and position these as contributors to Oman’s economic future. It is also expected to serve as a model for similar initiatives, supporting tourism while promoting sustainability and cultural preservation.

FAO stated that the pilot programme in Balad Sayt is the first of its kind in Oman. Its success could lead to expansion of agricultural tourism across the country, including the use of electronic marketing strategies for such sites.

Dr Thaer Yaseen, interim FAO Representative in Oman, informed that Balad Sayt was selected from among three locations due to the presence of aflaj, which play a key role in the area’s agriculture and economy. “The village meets the standards of the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) programme, setting the stage for its protection and recognition globally.”

He added, “This project is not only important for the local community but also sets a precedent for conservation and sustainable management of Oman’s more than 3,000 aflaj systems. It will serve as a model to support agricultural heritage systems and local farming.”

The project will promote sustainable agriculture by showcasing locally produced goods and adding value to these, strengthening the local economy. It will also provide opportunities for farmers to develop certified products that can positively impact their livelihoods.

Ali Shaker, Head of ESG and Sustainability at Zubair Corporation and project supervisor, said the project will foster innovation in agricultural tourism and raise awareness about sustainable farming practices. “This, in turn, will contribute to building a robust and sustainable local economy.”

Located in the Al Hajar mountains, Balad Sayt has a distinct agricultural heritage. The village is home to about 650 people from 80 families who rely on farming and livestock. The village has 2,800 date palms of 14 different varieties spread across 8.8 hectares of terraced fields. Its agricultural land consists of 385 fields divided into six terraced systems covering 4.6 hectares.

