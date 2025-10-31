MUSCAT: Muscat Municipality has announced the awarding and commencement of works for the Hawiyat Najm Glamping Project in Wilayat Qurayyat. Covering nearly half a million square meters, the development is set to become Oman’s and the region’s first integrated eco-tourism destination, combining adventure, leisure, and sustainability.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, said the development comes within the Governorate’s efforts to deliver pioneering projects that provide a natural haven for residents and tourists. “The project will accommodate more visitors and offer a comprehensive experience that meets the highest environmental and social sustainability standards,” he affirmed.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the Governorate Development Programme, the initiative aims to protect the area’s unique geological features while creating a modern tourism model. Its masterplan includes three zones: a public park surrounding the iconic sinkhole with landscaped pathways and green spaces; a camping and caravan area offering outdoor stays at various levels; and a luxury glamping zone with tents and caravans, some overlooking the Sea of Oman.

Planned attractions include a panoramic bridge above the sinkhole, an elevator for accessibility, a zipline, walking and cycling tracks, children’s play areas, food trucks, retail shops, and a multipurpose theater and exhibition hall.

Developed with contributions from Omani talents such as Baida Al-Zadjali, Meezah Engineering, and Muscat Municipality’s planning teams, the project highlights youth creativity and innovation. Once completed, it will be managed by young Omani professionals and entrepreneurs specializing in adventure and eco-tourism.

With sustainability at its core, the project features solar-powered facilities, waste recycling systems, and eco-friendly construction methods. It is expected to create more than 300 jobs, support SMEs, and attract over 5,000 visitors daily during peak periods, positioning Qurayyat as a landmark destination for domestic and international travelers.

