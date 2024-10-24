Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has announced a tender for the management and operations of Al Awabi Fort in South Batinah.

The fort in Al Awabi, approximately 156km from Muscat, is a prominent historical site in a region rich in archaeological treasures.

Built in the early 13th century, the fort served as the governor’s headquarters. It overlooks the entrance to Wadi Bani Kharous and is a significant landmark reflecting the area’s heritage and civilisation.

MHT is looking to collaborate with private sector companies to enhance and manage this heritage site. Interested companies are invited to submit proposals that outline marketing strategies, and ideas for cultural workshops, artistic events and activities designed to revitalise the fort’s historical significance.

Proposals should also highlight the architectural uniqueness of the fort and include plans for involving the local community in cultural and social events. The deadline to submit bids is December 18.

