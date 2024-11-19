Despite the geopolitical challenges affecting tourism in the region, the Sultanate of Oman is pressing ahead with various projects, attracting visitors to its shores. As winter begins, tourists are enjoying a unique experience in Oman. The Vasco da Gama cruise ship recently embarked with 437 tourists from Salalah Port to Muscat, after they flew into Dhofar. They spent five nights immersing themselves in the region’s landmarks before boarding the cruise to continue their journey at Port Sultan Qaboos.

At the same time, a group of journalists arrived to explore Dhofar’s winter charm and culinary tourism, coinciding with the Al Baleed culinary festival featuring Michelin-starred international chefs. The Resorts World Cruise is scheduled to dock at Port Sultan Qaboos every Tuesday until April, bringing in 700 passengers from the region, as it operates from its base in Dubai.

Tourism is a vital sector for Oman’s goal of economic diversification, especially in the crucial period from 2021 to 2025. The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has initiated 363 projects across Oman’s governorates, valued at RO 2.290 billion, with integrated tourism complexes receiving the largest share of investment. Currently, there are 12 such complexes with a combined investment of RO 3.9 billion, including Al Mouj Project, Barry Al Jissah Resort, Mandarin Oriental Project, and many more. Additional complexes are planned for Muscat, Musandam, and South Al Sharqiya.

Several innovative projects are also in the pipeline, such as the Oman Botanic Garden and the Village Project, which collectively represent an investment of RO 262 million. Heritage tourism remains a cornerstone of Oman’s appeal, with many young people engaging in exploring the Dakhiliya Governorate. According to Dr. Salem bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, the Minister of Heritage and Tourism, 14 projects are currently being developed to invest in heritage and historical monuments, totaling RO 13.8 million.

Efforts are also being made to enhance museums and private heritage houses, with eight projects identified, worth RO 17,000. Additionally, there are plans to invest RO 1.884 million in 34 historical sites, which include castles, forts, and other monuments across the country.

An interesting entrepreneurial venture that has emerged in this context is Kadm, co-founded by Amjed Nasser Al Jadidi. This project aims to provide a heritage experience while enjoying coffee in historical settings. “Kadm is based in an ancient civilization located between Bahla and Al Hamra, dating back to the pre-Islamic era. I wanted to connect this rich history to my project,” Al Jadidi explained. His initiative has seen success, leading to a second outlet in the heart of old Muscat at Bait Muzna Gallery.

The youth in Oman are increasingly showcasing the country’s unique offerings. In 2023, Oman welcomed over three million foreign tourists, representing a 41.2 percent increase from the previous year. According to a report by BMI, an economic solutions provider affiliated with Fitch Agency, the recovery of Oman’s tourism sector in 2022 exceeded expectations, with positive forecasts for 2023. The report indicates that international tourist arrivals in Oman rose by 20.8% compared to 2022. It projects an average annual growth rate of 7.4% for tourist arrivals from 2023 to 2027, driven by a continued demand for leisure and business tourism, buoyed by high oil prices that stimulate domestic investments.

