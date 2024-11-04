Muscat – The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs has announced the opening of Hajj registration for the 1446 AH season, available for citizens and residents in Oman aged 18 and above. Registration will run from 4 to 17 November through the official online portal at www.hajj.om.

The Ministry outlined that applicants can register using their civil ID number, personal card, or mobile number, provided these are enabled with electronic authentication. For applicants aged 67 and over, or with visual or motor disabilities, a companion is permitted, and female applicants are required to select a mahram (male guardian).

Applicants must ensure that their civil ID and mobile numbers are valid for communication, as the system will send updates via SMS or email. The Ministry also offers technical support via hotline 80008008 during office hours or through the online portal.

To maintain transparency, Hajj companies are strictly prohibited from assisting applicants in registration. Eligibility will be determined based on the accuracy of data within the allocated quota of 14,000 pilgrims from Oman, as established by Saudi authorities. Selected applicants will be notified via SMS.

The Ministry emphasised that commitment to financial obligations and health requirements, including COVID-19 vaccinations, is necessary to finalise the registration. Applications submitted outside the specified registration period or lacking required documentation will not be accepted.

