In preparation for this year's Hajj season, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism has said that the number of licensed hospitality facilities in Makkah has risen to 816; they offer some 227,000 rooms, reported SPA.

This increase in the number of licensed facilities is part of the ministry's efforts to offer the best services to pilgrims, thus ensuring that they perform their rituals comfortably, it added.

