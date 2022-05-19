Dubai - The pavilion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has concluded its remarkable participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which was held in Dubai, UAE for 4 days of May, during which the Saudi Tourism Authority was distinguished by a record number of partners of the Saudi tourism system, amounting to 29 partners who succeeded in highlighting the treasures of Saudi tourism, and its diversity, depth and tremendous opportunities, in addition to the success in re-communicating and confirming the commitment with the tourism industry and major international companies, by holding more than 4,000 meetings and concluding more than 90 partnership agreements and memoranda of understanding, paving the way for a renewed stage of cooperation and integration to contribute to the stability, growth and sustainability of the tourism sector in the Kingdom.

On this occasion, Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and board member of the Saudi Tourism Authority confirmed that the Kingdom enjoys the confidence of the tourism industry and major international companies, which translates the volume and quality of agreements and memoranda of understanding that were concluded in Dubai ATM 2022.

It is worth mentioning that the Saudi pavilion in Dubai ATM 2022 has announced a number of new programs, agreements and partnerships for 2022.