Al-Ahsa: The Tourism Development Fund (TDF), the national enabler of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector, announced today in a press release that it has successfully concluded its latest stop to Al-Ahsa in its ongoing tour of the Kingdom.

The visit, aimed at supporting private sector stakeholders and entrepreneurs, has paved the way for new tourism investments in Al-Ahsa.

TDF's executive team was warmly received by the Governor of Al-Ahsa and the Acting CEO of the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr.



The meeting was a testament to the collaborative spirit that underpins TDF's mission. It focused on enhancing the private sector's involvement in tourism ventures and exploring strategic opportunities to boost regional tourism development.



TDF CEO Qusai Al-Fakhri said, "Our visit to Al-Ahsa underscores our commitment to promoting investment opportunities within the tourism sector and providing innovative solutions that empower private sector stakeholders and entrepreneurs to tap into the region's immense potential." He added: "We definitely believe that Al-Ahsa's unique tourism assets will attract visitors both domestically and internationally, and we look forward to further strengthening our partnerships with local authorities and the private sector to bring impactful tourism projects to life, in alignment with the National Tourism Strategy for the oasis region of Al-Ahsa."



The visit also included productive discussions with the Mayor of Al-Ahsa, Eng. Essam bin Abdul Latif Al-Mulla, and Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce Chairman Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Mousa.



These meetings were instrumental in exploring promising investment opportunities in the tourism sector. They also outlined TDF's pivotal role in empowering the private sector to meet the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy. The discussions resulted in identifying collaborative initiatives to develop innovative tourism projects that drive growth in Al-Ahsa's tourism sector.



The visit culminated with the "Tourism Development Townhall," hosted in partnership with the Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce. During the event, the TDF leadership team presented a comprehensive overview of strategies to empower the private sector to advance the tourism industry. The team also highlighted TDF's business solutions and pathways for enabling investors to achieve sustainable growth within the tourism sector in Al-Ahsa.



According to the release, TDF has enabled seven key tourism projects in Al-Ahsa, with a combined investment value exceeding SAR2 billion. These projects, once completed, are expected to bring more than 700 hotel rooms to cater to the growing number of visitors to the region.

The visit is part of TDF's more expansive nationwide tour, organized in collaboration with chambers of commerce across various regions. The tour aims to enhance awareness of TDF's programs and initiatives, designed to support and incentivize investors as they explore promising opportunities in the tourism sector, ultimately contributing to the sector's sustainable growth and the broader goals of Saudi Vision 2030.