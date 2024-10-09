RIYADH — The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) aims to develop a thriving coastal tourism sector in the Red Sea, contributing approximately SR85 billion to the GDP by 2030.

This would capture 30 percent of the Kingdom’s leisure tourism and 40 percent of total entertainment spending, attracting 19 million tourists, and generating more than 210,000 jobs.



This was revealed in a report titled "Invest in Coastal Tourism," released by SRSA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment. The report highlights the crucial role of coastal tourism in driving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



The report outlines the sector’s contributions to diversifying the national economy, attracting investments, generating new income sources, and creating employment opportunities. It further emphasizes the importance of protecting the marine environment to ensure its sustainability for future generations.

