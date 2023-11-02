RIYADH — The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Red Sea Authority Ahmad Al-Khateeb announced the Cabinet's approval of Regulatory Arrangements aimed at organizing recreational marine activities along Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast.



Designed to facilitate sustainable use and development, the Regulatory Arrangements mark a crucial step in realizing the ambitious vision set forth by Saudi Arabia.



Al-Khateeb emphasized the pivotal role of the wise leadership in supporting the Red Sea coastal tourism sector.



The move is strategically aligned with the broader goal of positioning the Red Sea as a premier international tourist destination, emphasizing renewable tourism and sustainable development.



Al-Khateeb underscored the Saudi Red Sea Authority's significant contribution to the growth of the coastal tourism sector.



The approval reflects the leadership's unwavering commitment to organizing and continually developing the sector.



The overarching objective is to achieve sustainable development for the Red Sea region while preserving its unique environmental characteristics.



Under Al-Khateeb's leadership, the Saudi Red Sea Authority is poised to play a central role in launching initiatives for coastal tourism in the Red Sea.



These initiatives aim to contribute to the Kingdom's overall development through tourism, emphasizing the preservation of environmental components and the natural wealth of the Red Sea.



The visionary approach underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to becoming a global leader in sustainable coastal tourism.

