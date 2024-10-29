Riyadh: The Ministry of Tourism urged investors and tourism operators to obtain the necessary licenses before attempting to run tourism facilities.



The ministry announced financial penalties for those who practice activities at tourism facilities without a license. The fines will double in case of repeat violations.



According to the ministry, among licensed facilities’ violations detected during the control and inspection tours are lack of conformity of the promotion material with the classification certificate issued by the Ministry of Tourism, not showing the contact information of the manager on duty in the reception area, invalid licenses in the case of some government partners, and not maintaining the cleanliness of a facility or carrying out periodic maintenance.



The Ministry of Tourism launched a campaign to encourage hospitality facilities to commit to licensing and classification standards, and ensure their compliance with the requirements and conditions. It also called on users of hospitality facilities to submit inquiries and comments about the services provided to them by contacting the unified tourism center 930 or through the ministry’s official channels on social media platforms.