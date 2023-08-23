Riyadh: The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, King Khalid University, University of Tabuk, Batterjee Medical College, Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, and several renowned international institutions in tourism education, has launched five specialized educational programs for master's degrees and applied diplomas in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

These programs aim to cater to the market demands for skilled professionals in different regions of the Kingdom.



The Tourism Education Initiative, initiated by the Ministry of Tourism, aims to align with the increasing need for qualified personnel in the tourism and hospitality industry within the Kingdom.



As part of the National Strategy of Tourism Development and the Saudi Vision 2030, the Ministry of Tourism plans to generate one million jobs in diverse tourism sectors by 2030.