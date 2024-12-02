Saudi Arabia - Dan Company, a PIF Company, specialising in Agri, eco, and adventure tourism, has launched “Tuaja Luxury Resorts”, its new pioneering resorts brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aimed to further elevate the country’s tourism offering.

Designed to provide experiences that connect guests with the stunning landscapes, rich culture, and authentic hospitality of the Kingdom, Tuaja offers a blend of luxury, heritage, nature, and sustainability.

Tuaja Luxury Resorts offer three distinct experiences to suit all guests, varying from luxury and exploration at Tuaja Premium Farm Resort, tranquility and contemplation at the eco-friendly Tuaja Resort, and adventure and excitement at the Tuaja Adventure Resort.

At the heart of all lies sustainability, reflected in innovative practices designed to preserve nature, cultivating a greener future, and fostering a strong culture of environmental responsibility.

TUAJA PREMIUM FARM RESORT offers experience for guests to enjoy the beauty of nature amidst opulence and comfort. The resort will provide hands-on agricultural experiences and direct exploration of the land's bounty, ranging from tasting fresh local produce to engaging in farm-to-table cooking experiences and much more.

TUAJA ECO RESORT is an eco-conscious retreat for those seeking tranquility and relaxation away from life’s hustle, offering expansive relaxation spaces. It features experiences of meditative practices amidst water channels and stunning nature. Carefully designed health and beauty services are available, where treatments are carried out by a team of skilled specialists using natural products and innovative techniques for the best results. Moreover, the resort stands as a testament to the importance of sustainability and environmental preservation, striving to foster a robust culture of conserving the kingdom's resources and the diversity of its nature for future generations.

TUAJA ADVENTURE RESORT is designed for those seeking adventures and outdoor activities suitable for all community members. The variety of activities is tailored to the unique nature of each targeted city, offering opportunities to explore the enchanting landscapes around Saudi Arabia in a fun, thrilling, and exciting way against a backdrop of stunning natural beauty.

Abdulrahman Abaalkhail, CEO of Dan Company, said “With a vision to create rich and unforgettable experiences that connect guests to the Kingdom’s stunning natural landscapes, culture, and hospitality, Tuaja Luxury Resorts will introduce brand-new one-of-a-kind hospitality experiences, rooted in sustainability and setting a remarkable precedent in the region’s hospitality industry. Each resort is meticulously designed to offer unique and immersive experiential activities, promising a harmonious blend of luxury, nature, and unforgettable moments for our guests. Through a business model focused cultural authenticity, sustainability, and community empowerment, we are creating an ecosystem that contribute to the Kingdom's broader economic and tourism objectives.”

Tuaja’s first three resorts, operated by Hilton, will be in Al-Ahsa, a significant agricultural region in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and UNESCO World Heritage site, which is home to Al-Ahsa Oasis - the largest date palm oasis in the world.

With lush surroundings and homegrown farms at its doorstep, the 1.8 million square meter master development aims to create a premium farm-based tourism destination in the heart of Al-Ahsa, attracting visitors looking to connect with nature and enjoy a diverse range of experiences.

Combining Hilton’s world-class hospitality with the picturesque landscapes of Al-Ahsa that offer unique experiences rich in cultural and natural beauty, each resort will have a distinct offering, from luxury at the Tuaja Premium Farm Resort, wellness and wellbeing at the Tuaja Eco Resort, and outdoor adventure at the Tuaja Adventure Resort.

Tuaja plans to open multiple resorts across different cities in Saudi Arabia by 2030, with each resort being inspired by the culture and heritage of the host city.

