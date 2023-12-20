RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism has announced on Tuesday a historic surge in its inbound tourism for the first half of 2023.



The preliminary data revealed a 142% increase in the number of inbound tourists compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 14.6 million visitors.



This growth is accompanied by a significant 132% rise in inbound tourism spending, contributing SR86.9 billion to the economy and setting a new record in the sector.



The country's total tourism figures were equally impressive, with an overall count of 53.6 million tourists, which includes a substantial domestic tourism sector of 39.0 million tourists.



The total tourism spending achieved a new milestone, reaching SR150 billion, showcasing the sector's robust growth and resilience.



Notably, domestic tourism also witnessed a substantial increase, with a 16% rise in spending and an average stay length extending to 6.3 nights, up from 4.6 nights in the first half of 2022.



Leisure remains the primary purpose for domestic tourism, representing 43% of all domestic travels.



The outbound tourism sector saw a 37% growth in the number of tourists, with spending surging by 74% compared to the first half of 2022.



This increase can be attributed to the lifting of global travel restrictions and the onset of the summer season and school holidays.



Non-Saudi residents accounted for 45% of all outbound tourists, with their expenditure making up 66% of the total outbound spending.

