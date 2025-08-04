Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has reported solid growth in both the passenger and flight numbers for the first half of 2025.

Unveiling the H1 data at the 17th meeting of the steering committee for activating the aviation programme, GACA President Abdulaziz Al Duailej said the passenger numbers surged by 7% to over 66 million for the six-month period, while the number of flights rose by 4% to hit 463,800.

Also as per the report there was a rise in the number of new destinations for the period from the kingdom which grew by eight to 140.

However, the air cargo volumes witnessed a 4% decline which fell to 575,000 tonnes, it stated.

Al Duailej called for intensified efforts to improve the sector's overall performance and enhance its competitive value, praising employees for their work in light of ongoing challenges.-TradeArabia News Service

