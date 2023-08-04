CAIRO - The Saudi Company for Visa and Travel Solutions (SVTS) inaugurated on Wednesday the Visa Services Center (Tasheer) in Egypt.

The center, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East region, can handle 2,400 passports on a daily basis. There are 80 employees at SVTS, which is fully owned by the Saudi sovereign Public Investment Fund.



The headquarters of the center is located in the heart of the capital city of Cairo, with 11 main branches covering Greater Cairo, Alexandria and Suez, which facilitates wider access of customers and provides them with adequate services in a comfortable way.



After the opening of the center, Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali was briefed on the workflow of the center. He also listened to a detailed explanation of all the services that the center provides to applicants for entry visas to the Kingdom, starting with receiving the passport, passing through the processing of the application, taking the biometric characteristics, and ending with the issuance of the visa.



Nugali lauded the advanced level of the center in providing services with a new vision and modern methods in an effective, disciplined and faster way. “The center’s work is in line with Saudi Arabia’s application of the electronic visa service in Egypt, which seeks to automate and raise the quality of consular services provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in May this year.”



Ambassador Nugali stressed that this reflects the development witnessed by Saudi Arabia in the field of providing government services and other fields, according to the programs and objectives of Vision 2030.



It is noteworthy that SVTS was established in place of the previous Tasheel company to provide visa services. The e-visa is part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ process to automate and improve the quality of consular services.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).