DUBAI - Dubai International (DXB) is gearing up to welcome 3.43 million passengers between 21st August and 2nd September as residents return from their summer vacations.

In a press release on Wednesday, DXB announced that it expects average daily traffic of 264,000 passengers, with over half a million travellers anticipated between 31st August and 1st September.

The airport forecasts 1st September to be the peak day, accommodating 291,000 passengers.

Dubai Airports is collaborating with airlines, control authorities, and service partners to ensure a seamless journey for all.