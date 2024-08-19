Egypt - A new study by Tumodo, an online business travel platform, and Admitad, a partnership marketing platform, reveals significant shifts in business travel trends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for 2024.

Based on over 500,000 travel purchases from Q1 2022 to Q1 2024, the report highlights increased car rentals, evolving destination preferences, and a growing shift towards mobile booking.

The study found that the average price of airline flight tickets within the MENA region has reached $205, a change attributed to seasonal inflation. Economy class tickets from MENA to Europe, Asia, and America average $510, while business class fares for these routes reach $2084.

Regarding the distribution of ticket types in business travel, 88% of the tickets are for economy class, 10% are for business class, and 2% are for first class.

The study also found a 17% increase in car rentals during business trips compared to 2023, indicating a preference for flexible transportation options.

Regarding business travel destinations, the study highlights Pakistan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia as top destinations for travellers from Dubai. Arab News reported that Saudi Arabia and the UAE remain the leading destinations for Pakistani workers. Over 450,000 individuals left Pakistan in 2023 for employment opportunities in these countries. This trend underscores the strong economic ties and business connections within the MENA region.

“Each sub-region showcases its unique trends, such as the UAE, where business travel represents 14.5% of the region’s total,” said Vladimir Kokorin, founder of Tumodo. “This data underscores the market’s significant growth and evolving dynamics.”

Anna Gidirim, CEO of Admitad, added: “From 2022 to 2024, there has been a noticeable increase in mobile sales, growing to 32%. This rise can be attributed to several factors, including companies’ focus on user-friendly interfaces, transparent spending monitoring, and integrating new AI-driven technologies.”

The study also revealed changes in how business travellers are making their bookings. In Q1 2024, the top sources of purchases were targeted and contextual ads, accounting for 25% of sales, and content platforms, contributing 22% of sales. These divs suggest a diversification in booking channels and highlight the importance of a multi-channel approach for travel companies.

Business travel spending reached $933bn globally in 2022, with the MEA region accounting for $23bn or approximately 2.5% of overall spending within the sector. As business travel in the region continues to evolve, the trends identified in this study point towards a future of increased digitalisation, personalisation, and flexibility.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

