U by Emaar, the loyalty programme of Dubai developer Emaar, has joined hands with Emirates Holidays, the travel arm of Emirates Airline, to offer its members an exclusive benefit of up to a 10% discount on all Emirates Holidays outbound services.

It includes flight tickets, accommodation, transfers, tours and excursions, car hire, cruises, and safaris.

This partnership aims to enhance the value proposition for U by Emaar members, who can earn and redeem Upoints across Emaar's diverse portfolio of hospitality, entertainment, leisure, and wellness assets, said a statement from Emaar Hospitality Group.

With Emirates Holidays, U by Emaar members can now access a wide range of travel options and experiences across the world, with the convenience and flexibility of booking online, it stated.

One of the largest tour operators in the Middle East, Emirates Holidays offers tailor-made holiday packages to over 100 destinations in 38 countries across the Dubai airline's network.

"We are pleased to partner with Emirates Holidays, one of the leading travel providers in the region, to offer our U by Emaar members an exclusive benefit that will enrich their travel experiences," said the spokesperson from Emaar Hospitality Group.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to rewarding our loyal members with exceptional value and choice, and to expanding our network of partners to cater to their diverse preferences and needs," he added.

U by Emaar is a unique, member-focused loyalty programme that offers members the opportunity to earn Upoints for every spend across Emaar's participating entities, and to redeem them for a variety of rewards, including hotel stays, dining, entertainment, wellness, and fitness.

U by Emaar has four tiers of membership: Black, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, each with its own set of benefits and privileges.

To avail the exclusive benefit, U by Emaar members need to book through a dedicated and exclusive link provided by Emirates Holidays.

The discount will be applied on the total amount of the booking, excluding taxes and surcharges. The offer is valid until December 2025 and is subject to availability and terms and conditions, it added.-

