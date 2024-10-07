Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is inviting travellers to experience affordable yet exciting adventures along the beaches of Abu Dhabi and Alexandria, or explore the magnificent history of Cairo.

The airline has announced 10% promotion on select flights between Abu Dhabi and Cairo or Alexandria until October 7, 23:59 CEST.

The 10% discount applies to the fare, excluding the administration fee. It applies only on select flights available on Wizz website and Wizz mobile app during the promotional period.

Travel between 15 October and 15 December to take advantage of this special offer, the airline said.

