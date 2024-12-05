ALULA — Saudi Arabia and France launched Hegra Villa project during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to AlUla governorate on Wednesday.

It is the latest strategic partnership project between the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and the French Agency for AlUla Development.



Hegra Villa is the first Saudi-French cultural institution to be established in Saudi Arabia to promote cultural diplomacy on a global scale through cooperation and joint creativity, which contributes to empowering communities and supporting cultural dialogue, it was announced on the occasion. This includes a group of ambitious projects supported by French expertise in the fields of research, arts, tourism, innovation, training, advanced engineering, and sustainable development.



During the tour of AlUla, the French president watched the Saudi-French Partnership Exhibition in Maraya Hall, in the presence of Emir of Madinah Prince Salman bin Sultan; Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan; Minister of Culture and Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate Prince Badr bin Abdullah; Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi, and a number of officials from the Saudi and French sides.



The exhibition sheds light on the areas of strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and France, which was launched in 2018 to develop AlUla as a global destination while committing to protecting its rich cultural and historical heritage. Macron toured pavilions of the exhibition, which included models and panels from several sites in AlUla, embodying the partnerships and cooperation between the two sides in the fields of culture, arts, sustainable agricultural development, training, knowledge exchange, sports, filmmaking, cooperation in the fields of tourism, hospitality and transportation, and the exchange of expertise and training in the fields of preserving and managing archaeological collections.



During the visit, it was also reviewed the long-standing and developing relationship between the Royal Commission for AlUla and its French partners, in addition to the shared ambitions that include environmental, heritage, cultural and social development, with a focus on continuing the mutual commitment to the responsible and sustainable development of AlUla. Areas of cooperation and partnership between the two sides included launching preliminary programs for the Hegra Villa during 2023 and 2024, in cooperation with French partners such as “Le Forum des Images” and the National Opera House in Paris. The initial phase of the programs focused on youth and the AlUla community, including film screenings, digital concerts, creative workshops, in addition to student exchange programs and academic research.



The French president was briefed on the progress, achievements and milestones since the start of the government agreement in 2018, through an exhibition held in Maraya Hall, inspired by the landscape of AlUla.



The discussions were also included academic partnership between the RCU and the Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne University, archaeological discoveries, and progress in the construction of the Sharaan resort and the international summit center, designed by the French architect Jean Nouvel. The academic partnership between the RCU and Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University was officially announced last year, and its first phase focuses on the Jossin-Savignac Academic Chair to strengthen joint ties in education, research and capacity building between AlUla and one of the leading educational institutions in France and Europe, in addition to providing opportunities for young people in AlUla to study a variety of subjects including tourism management, cultural heritage, archaeology, art history and museums.



The latest research on the archaeological discovery of a Bronze Age city known as “Al-Natah in the Khaybar Oasis was also presented on the occasion. Macron was also briefed on the developments related to the construction of the Sharaan Resort and the International Summit Centre, which will be carefully carved into a 500-million-year-old sandstone mountain, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel. The project embodies innovation in design and architecture, and uses the latest French and Saudi technologies while taking into account the environmental and cultural standards of the region.



In a statement on this occasion Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah stressed the depth of cultural cooperation between Saudi Arabia and France, indicating that this strategic partnership between the two countries in AlUla governorate embodies the ability of international cultural cooperation between friends to open wider spaces for cultural creativity. "What has been achieved in AlUla as a result of the Saudi-French partnership opens the door to greater achievements. The Hegra Villa Foundation project will transform AlUla into a global platform for creativity and cultural dialogue, which enhances the preservation of human heritage and opens new outlets for cultural creativity to the world," he said.



For her part, Acting CEO of RCU Abeer AlAkel stressed the importance of the relationship between the RCU and the French Agency for AlUla Development, which represents the cornerstone of the renewal of AlUla and its transformation into the largest living museum in the world. She stated that the visit of French president to AlUla represents an opportunity to showcase achievements built on a legacy of mutual cooperation, commitment to a shared ambition, and the creation of a sustainable future of success.



For his part, Jean-Yves Le Drian, president of French Agency for AlUla Development, stated that the official visit of Macron to AlUla represents an important step in strengthening the relations of friendship and cooperation between France and the Kingdom. The Agency was established in 2018 to achieve ambitious goals that support these efforts.

