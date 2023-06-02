Oman Airports has announced that the total number of scheduled flights that Salalah Airport will receive during the period from June 21 to September 21, 2023 will amount to more than 2,500 flights.

As part of the preparations of Oman Airports Company, represented by Salalah Airport for Khareef Season 2023, the company announced that the total number of scheduled flights that Salalah Airport will receive during the period from June 21 to September 21 of this year will reach 2,679.

This includes 1,456 domestic flights and 1,223 international flights.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).