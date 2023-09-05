AlUla: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) Governorate and Red Sea Global (RSG) have signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to facilitate the exchange of experiences and best practices in tourism. The MoC aims to solidify Saudi Arabia's position as a leading global destination for tourists and investors.



The MoC was co-signed by Eng. Amr AlMadani, CEO of RCU, and John Pagano, CEO of RSG, in Al-Ula Governorate.



The agreement entails promoting the growth of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia through the sharing of knowledge, expertise, best practices, innovative ideas, and solutions. Both sides are committed to aligning with the goals and aspirations of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



This collaboration will enable RCU and the Red Sea Project to achieve their objectives as year-round tourist destinations. It will also showcase the effectiveness and allure of the tourism sector, thereby contributing to the diversification of the national economy and creating a favourable image for visitors.