RIYADH — Riyadh’s 2026 development program will see the rollout of a new metro track connecting Diriyah Gate with Qiddiya and the establishment of a dedicated street-food district, alongside a broader set of mobility, environmental and infrastructure initiatives planned across the capital.

The metro extension and the Riyadh Food Street project are among the public-facing additions that will support the city’s ongoing expansion and improve access to services and leisure destinations.

The seventh metro track — extending from the northwestern Diriyah district to Qiddiya in the southwest — is scheduled to enter its initial implementation phase in 2026.

The project forms part of Riyadh’s long-term strategy to expand its transport network and accommodate rising mobility needs driven by rapid urban growth and major new developments across the city.

Riyadh Food Street, meanwhile, will introduce a dedicated space for global and local street-food concepts, providing an affordable culinary destination designed to support small businesses and enhance the capital’s evolving cultural scene.

The district aims to create a pedestrian-focused environment that contributes to neighborhood revitalization and strengthens Riyadh’s identity as a regional tourism and lifestyle hub.

Alongside these public-facing additions, the capital will continue work on large-scale infrastructure upgrades next year.

The Main and Ring Roads Axes Development Program will advance the construction of major new routes and improve existing corridors across more than 500 kilometers of the city’s network.

Key projects include progress on the Second Southern Ring Road, Al-Thumama Road and Taif Road in Laban — all aimed at reducing congestion and improving connectivity between major districts.

Environmental initiatives remain a core pillar of the 2026 plan. The Green Riyadh program will move forward with the planting of approximately 7.5 million new trees across parks, streets, gardens and public spaces.

The project aims to raise per-capita green space from the current 1.7 square meters to 28 square meters, with all new green areas irrigated using treated water.

The city’s entertainment and sports calendar is also set for expansion. The 2025/2026 Riyadh Season will continue to introduce large-scale events across multiple zones, contributing to the capital’s positioning as a regional destination for cultural and recreational activities. More than 13 international sporting events are planned for next year, in addition to the ongoing redevelopment of King Fahd Stadium.

