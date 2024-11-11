RIYADH — The fifth edition of the Riyadh Season attracted as many as four million visitors in less than a month since its kickoff on Oct. 12, 2024. This was announced by Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of General Entertainment Authority (GEA).



Announcing the resounding success of Riyadh Season 2024, he said that this remarkable achievement highlights the event’s strong appeal to both local and international audiences. The success of Riyadh Season is attributed to its diverse range of activities and entertainment zones, which cater to various tastes and demographics.



The Venue, a newly launched area next to Kingdom Arena, is already a visitor favorite, offering top-tier events and attractions. Boulevard City and Boulevard World provide lively scenes filled with dining options, entertainment, and cultural showcases.



Family-friendly spots like Riyadh Zoo and Al-Suwaidi Park offer wildlife interactions and relaxed, scenic experiences. The opening of Wonder Garden on Nov. 7 added a magical touch with its fantasy-themed attractions, sparking excitement among visitors.



This record-breaking attendance for the cultural extravaganza underscores Riyadh Season’s role in establishing Saudi Arabia as a global entertainment destination. This year’s events feature a wide variety of attractions, including wrestling, boxing, tennis matches, concerts by top artists, unique entertainment experiences, and new zones, all designed to provide visitors with a memorable experience.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).