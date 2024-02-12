Rayna Tours, a leading destination management company, is making waves with the expansion of its exclusive yacht fleet in Dubai.

Renowned for its diverse range of activities, including desert camps, dhow cruises, balloon flights, paramotor adventure, and a fleet of vehicles, Rayna Tours is now elevating its water sports offerings by introducing two new vessels to its prestigious yacht collection.

The company, which already has a 33ft yacht, has added two new impressive vessels to its fleet – a 42ft yacht and a 50ft yacht. These additions mark a significant milestone for Rayna Tours as it broadens its reach within the water sports industry in Dubai, the company said.

Designed to provide luxury and comfort, the yachts will be available for a variety of activities, catering to both locals and tourists alike. Guests can now embark on unforgettable sightseeing cruises, indulge in deep-sea fishing adventures, celebrate special occasions, plan romantic proposals, host birthdays, organise gatherings, and even enjoy a delightful BBQ party while cruising along the mesmerizing waters of Dubai.

“We are thrilled to introduce our latest addition to the adventure and leisure portfolio: Luxury Yachts. With sleek design and unparalleled comfort, we are setting a new standard for high-end maritime experiences. Join us as we redefine luxury on the open seas.” said Senthil Velan, CEO, at Rayna Tours.

Deepak Hiranandani, Chief Commercial Officer at Rayna Tours, said: “After curating experiences over land and air, it is high time we expand our services to the sea. These yachts are a great addition to our marine fleet and we welcome our partners to join us as we keep growing our offerings in the destination.”

Rayna Tours' yachts are equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, experienced crew members, and breathtaking views of Dubai's iconic skyline, ensuring an unparalleled and memorable experience for every guest.

