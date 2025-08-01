RAS AL KHAIMAH: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has reported record-breaking performance for the first half of 2025, with over 654,000 visitor arrivals, marking a 6 percent year-on-year increase, alongside a 9 percent rise in tourism revenues.

Raki Phillips, CEO of RAKTDA, said the results reflect the strength of the emirate’s tourism strategy, adding, “From expanded air connectivity and hotel developments to a robust calendar of experiences, we are firmly on track to welcome over 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030, while delivering long-term, sustainable value.”

Key achievements in H1 2025 included: 654,000 visitor arrivals—the highest ever for a six-month period; 9 percent year-on-year growth in tourism revenues; 36 percent increase in MICE and weddings revenues; Strong growth from markets with direct flights: Romania (+65 percent), Poland (+56 percent), Uzbekistan (+47 percent), Belarus (+30 percent); Record half-year arrivals from India (+25 percent), China (+9.2 percent), Russia (+7 percent) and the UK (+5 percent).

RAKTDA also announced several high-profile hotel developments to support plans to double the number of hotel keys by 2030. These include Fairmont Al Marjan Island (250 keys), Four Seasons Resort at Mina Al Arab (150 keys), Taj Wellington Mews Al Marjan Island (336 apartments), and NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah (156 keys). The opening of Rove Al Marjan Island added further diversity to the emirate’s hospitality landscape.

The emirate’s airport continued to drive connectivity with new direct routes from Warsaw, Katowice, Bucharest, Moscow, Tashkent and Prague. Plans to expand the airport’s capacity and enhance the arrival experience are underway.

RAKTDA also formalised strategic partnerships to support destination growth. These include agreements with Fujairah Adventures to develop inter-Emirate itineraries, and OTAs in China and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to boost inbound travel. In digital innovation, RAKTDA signed MoUs with Huawei and Web3 platform Open World to advance smart tourism and blockchain-powered visitor engagement.

In events, the emirate hosted its largest-ever Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon with more than 10,000 attendees, the 7th UAE Tour Jebel Jais stage, the 4th Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour, and the HIGHLANDER hiking adventure. The debut of the 25km Jais Ride cycling challenge further cemented Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a regional hub for outdoor and sports tourism.