Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has announced updates to the regulations governing marine tourism transport, including the licensing of marine tourism offices and all categories (A, B, C) of marine transport vessels.

In line with international best practices, Qatar Tourism has issued a new classification guide for marine tourism transport vehicles owners and operators and outlined the technical requirements and specifications necessary for operating these vessels. These updates are in accordance with the Tourism Regulation Law No. (20) of 2018.

Category (A) vessels that do not meet the classification standards and technical requirements outlined in Version 1.1 of the 2024 Classification Guide will not be permitted to operate, be present, or dock at the Doha Corniche area until all specified requirements are fulfilled.

The category of maritime transportation means include: Category (A) - refers to boats used for short trips only; they operate within the Corniche area. Category (B) - refers to boats used for long trips and operate beyond the Corniche area. Category (C) - refers to boats used for long trips offering accommodation and meals (premium and luxury boats such as yachts).

Individuals can only operate Category (A) while both Categories (B) and (C) should be operated by licensed tourism companies.

Owners and managers of marine tourism transport offices, as well as vessel owners and operators, are required to ensure compliance with the new regulations within the allocated timeframe (August 25th, 2024), whereas a grace period of 3 months has been extended across the different categories. Qatar Tourism regulates and develops the tourism industry, fostering private sector investment and setting the strategic direction for the sector.

Fahad Hassan Al Abdelmalek, Director of Tourism Licensing at Qatar Tourism said: "In coordination with the relevant authorities, including the Private Engineering Office, the Ministry of Transport, the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, and the Ministry of Municipality, it has been decided to adopt procedures and standards for practicing tourist maritime transport. These standards are designed for marine means of transport designated for carrying tourists on sea trips and have been developed in accordance with the best global principles and standards. This initiative aims to enhance transparency, unify the sector, support Qatar's maritime strategy, and advance service excellence across the country, ultimately providing an exceptional and safe experience for users of these services."

As part of its mandate, Qatar Tourism oversees the implementation of its tourism strategy 2030 with the goal of diversifying the countrys tourism offerings and increasing visitor spending.

Through these efforts, Qatar Tourism is strengthening Qatar's global presence and enhancing the overall tourism sector.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

