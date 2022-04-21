Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 1,330,202 passengers (PAX) by the end of March 2022, marking a 195.4 per cent surge and 30.9 per cent decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

QAIA recorded 13,684 aircraft movements (ACM), indicating a 123.4 per cent increase and 22.9 per cent decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing a statement released Wednesday by Airport International Group.

QAIA also handled 13,731 tonnes of cargo — 33 per cent higher and 39.3 per cent lower than figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

During the month of March, QAIA received 561,425 passengers (PAX), signifying a substantial 251.3 per cent growth and 17 per cent drop against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

QAIA witnessed 5,076 ACM, representing a 131.3 per cent rise and 17.6 per cent fall — as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 5,430 tonnes of cargo — denoting a 54.3 per cent increase and 35.7 per cent decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“During the first quarter of 2022, specifically following the international easing of travel restrictions, QAIA experienced a positive turn in year-to-date and year-on-year traffic that helped bridge the gap compared with 2019 pre-COVID figures. “Given the interconnected nature of the industry we operate in, such efforts are not only welcome but necessary for expediting the recovery of air transport in Jordan and across the globe,” said Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

