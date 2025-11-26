KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said the private sector is a “key partner” in advancing the country’s tourism system, stressing that this partnership is central to the ministry’s strategy for developing the sector.

Al-Mutairi made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the Higher Committee for Tourism at the Regency Hotel on Monday. He said the committee’s earlier discussions are being shaped into a unified and clear vision to ensure effective implementation and follow-up of planned initiatives.

He stressed that all upcoming tourism events must be organized to a high professional standard, with quality content that meets tourism criteria and offers a distinctive visitor experience. Event announcements, dates, and venues will be published on the “Visit Kuwait” platform, he added.

Al-Mutairi said holding committee meetings at tourist locations is intended to send a clear message: the committee is actively engaging with the private sector and demonstrating the practical application of the tourism strategy.

He noted that developing an effective tourism strategy depends not only on planning but also on continuous monitoring and evaluation of events, including their organization, impact, content, and presentation. “This will significantly contribute to creating a comprehensive and unique tourism experience,” he said.

During the meeting, members reviewed the alignment of Kuwait’s transportation network with the national tourism vision, emphasizing the expansion of specialized electronic passenger-transport applications—both local and international—within the country’s legal framework.

The committee also discussed follow-up on items from previous meetings and initiated early coordination for National Day celebrations and related activities. Al-Mutairi highlighted the vital role of the private sector in these events, saying its participation enhances diversity, expands outreach to all segments of society, and ensures activities meet established tourism standards.

