Kuwait Airways has signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Visit Kuwait platform. The agreement aims to strengthen Kuwait Airways’ role in supporting and developing tourism in the State of Kuwait by participating in the Visit Kuwait electronic platform, providing comprehensive facilities for visitors, and highlighting Kuwait as an integrated tourist, cultural, and social destination.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and Kuwait Airways Chairman, Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan, in the presence of various officials from both the Ministry of Information and the company.

Al-Fagaan stated: “Kuwait Airways is pleased to announce the signing of a joint cooperation agreement with the Visit Kuwait platform, under the patronage and in the presence of the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, H.E. Mr. Abdulrahman Baddah Al-Mutairi. This agreement marks an important and meaningful step in supporting the State of Kuwait’s efforts to highlight its position on the regional and global tourism and cultural map. It also reflects the role of Kuwait Airways as the national carrier—Kuwait’s primary gateway to the world and the bearer of its flag in the skies for more than seven decades.”

Al-Fagaan stated that Kuwait Airways welcomes visitors to the State of Kuwait arriving on its diverse fleet, which includes the latest new-generation Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

He noted that visitors will enjoy an unparalleled experience on board the aircraft of the national carrier of the State of Kuwait.

He pointed out that Kuwait Airways, through the Visit Kuwait platform, will offer a range of exclusive and exciting travel deals on the national carrier during the winter season.

He added that Kuwait Airways’ aircraft include numerous features, in terms of hospitality services, modern and diverse entertainment programs, and a variety of international and local menu options that cater to all preferences and tastes.

He emphasised that Kuwait Airways places special importance to its Oasis Club members, noting that the company consistently offers distinguished services to these customers through partnerships with various entities, in addition to the benefits and facilities provided to cardholders.

Al-Fagaan added” “The Visit Kuwait platform is a pioneering national initiative and an innovative concept that unites numerous national entities and companies under one roof. It aims to introduce the world to the authenticity of Kuwait, its rich history, and its cultural and human diversity, while making it easier for visitors to explore the opportunities and experiences our beloved country offers in tourism, entertainment, culture, and events.”

Al-Fagaan pointed out that Kuwait Airways, as the national carrier of the State of Kuwait, aims to serve as a vital bridge linking the platform to travelers across various global markets. This will be achieved through innovative marketing campaigns, special programs and offers for visitors, and comprehensive services that ensure an exceptional experience from the moment of booking until arrival in Kuwait.

Al-Fagaan expressed his sincere thanks and deep gratitude to His Excellency the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs for his gracious presence during the event and his continued support of national development initiatives. He also extended his appreciation to all those responsible for the Visit Kuwait platform for their outstanding efforts in showcasing the vibrant and positive image of Kuwait.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

