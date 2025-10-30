United Projects for Aviation Services (UPAC), a leading company in commercial real estate and facilities management, has announced the official opening of the newly redeveloped Messilah Beach, Kuwait’s latest and most comprehensive beachfront destination.

A family-focused project, Messilah Beach has been developed by Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) on a landmark public–private partnership model.

It comes as part of its role in driving growth and development in Kuwait’s tourism sector, with UPAC overseeing all aspects of the project, including leasing, recreational activities, facilities management, and operations, under a 17-year contract.

The grand reopening ceremony was attended by representatives from UPAC, TEC, and key government officials, as well as board members and senior management from both companies, including their Chief Executive Officers.

It was marked by a vibrant beachfront celebration, where visitors of all ages enjoyed live music, dazzling stage performances, and a variety of family-friendly activities inspired by the sea.

Guests explored the different facilities, participated in interactive games and cultural showcases, and experienced a festive atmosphere that captured the spirit of Messilah Beach as a welcoming and lively destination for everyone.

Eng. Hamad Malallah, the Chief Executive Officer at UPAC, said: "The reopening of Messilah Beach, which represents a long-term partnership between public and private sectors, reflects UPAC’s commitment to professionalism, innovation, and quality in facility management."

"We have invested in top resources to ensure the long-term success of this vibrant, year-round destination. Last July, we introduced Villa Shams, Kuwait’s first women-only beach club, and brought together a mix of Kuwaiti and international brands that cater to diverse tastes and create safe, engaging experiences," he stated.

Messilah Beach is the latest addition to UPAC’s growing portfolio of flagship projects. UPAC is also a co-investor in Abu Dhabi’s $1.3 billion Reem Mall on Reem Island.

"Working closely with our partners at the Touristic Enterprises Company, we aim to position Messilah Beach as a distinctive destination that supports the growth of Kuwait’s tourism sector while enhancing the seaside experience and maximizing its unique setting," he added.

Engineer Anwar Al-Hulaila, CEO of Touristic Enterprises Company, said: "The reopening of Messilah Beach in its new look comes as part of TEC’s ongoing efforts to develop its facilities in line with the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035, which aims to position Kuwait as a leading regional tourism and leisure destination."

"The company completely renovated the project in 2023 and offered its management to the private sector in 2024 to enhance operational efficiency and service quality. This project serves as a successful example of public-private partnership and represents a significant step toward sustainable development in the tourism sector. Together with our partners at UPAC, we are proud to deliver a modern, safe, and innovative beachfront destination that blends creativity with Kuwait’s authentic identity," he added.

Spanning more than 70,000 sq m, the project meets world-class operational and service standards and offers direct access to a 250-m sandy beachfront.

According to UPAC, the newly-revamped Messilah Beach features shaded and open seating areas for relaxation and sunbathing, as well as a wide variety of water activities.

Facilities include four swimming pools, a dedicated children’s play area, a Sky Trail attraction, sports courts, beachside activities, garden spaces, and 350 shaded parking spots. The destination is designed as a vibrant and recreational hub open to visitors year-round, it stated.

Earlier this year, Messilah Beach welcomed its first operator, Villa Shams, Kuwait’s first ladies-only beach club. Opened on July 10, Villa Shams offered an exclusive, premium experience for women in a secure and refined setting.

As the season shifts, Villa Shams has now transformed into a beachside restaurant, providing a vibrant culinary and social experience while continuing to maintain its refined atmosphere, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

