KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Supreme Tourism Committee reviewed new promotional initiatives on Wednesday aimed at boosting the country’s appeal to regional and international travelers, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the national tourism sector.

Chairing the committee’s second meeting at the Maritime Museum in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said that holding meetings at tourist sites underscores the government’s commitment to developing Kuwait’s tourism ecosystem. He noted that all forthcoming meetings will be held in locations linked to tourism “to send a clear message that we are striving to advance the tourism sector.”

Al-Mutairi, who also heads the committee, stressed that expanding tourism requires a comprehensive partnership across all state institutions — government bodies, the private sector and civil society — to integrate ideas, identify challenges, and determine necessary reforms. This includes evaluating regulatory needs, upgrading infrastructure and seizing opportunities that support growth in the sector.

He said Kuwait’s tourism system intersects with key national sectors, including health, culture, arts, media and the environment, adding that global standards set by the World Tourism Organization will be applied to future projects. He emphasized the tourism sector’s significant potential and the essential role of the private sector in driving its development.

The Ministry of Information said in its statement that the meeting also discussed mechanisms to activate the digital promotional campaign for the unified “Visit Kuwait” platform, which aims to showcase national landmarks to visitors and residents. The committee reviewed plans to enhance tourism content and introduce new experiences blending entertainment, culture and maritime heritage to elevate Kuwait’s profile as a dynamic destination.

Discussions further covered the launch of an annual events calendar, development of tourism products and the activation of heritage-based experiences within hotels and historical sites aimed at supporting a sustainable tourism environment.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information Dr. Nasser Muhaysen and other committee members attended the meeting.

