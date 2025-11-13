KUWAIT -- Minister of Information Abdulrahman Almutairi affirmed on Wednesday that Kuwait Jeopark project, overseen by Kuwait Oil Company, is a promising national initiative that will contribute to tourism promotion.



The Ministry of Information said in a statement that Almutairi, also the Minister of Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, made the affirmation during his reception of a KOC delegation that included the director of the public relations and media, Mohammad Al-Basri, the head of the media team Bedour Sayyed Omar, the chief of the maintencace team Nasser Al-Hajri, AND the public relations chief officer Meshaal Al-Mazyad.



The delegation presented to the minister comprehensive review of the project, set to be open in late December.

Minister Al-Mutairi said such a qualitative venture enriches the national tourism and enables visitors to be engaged in various activities of cultural, environmental and entertainment nature. It also opens horizons for the youth to be acquainted with the Kuwaiti environment and its unique geological history, minister Almutairi added.



Furthermore, the statement said Kuwait Jeopark, located north of Kuwait Bay, is a national initiative aimed at solidifying the country's status as a global tourism destination in the realms of geology, relics, natural, humanitarian and environmental heritage.

The project envisages two zone; one a 20 square kilometers plot of land and the second on a 1,000 sq km piece of land, to be greened with 300 wild plants.

It will also feature a variety of restaurants, handicraft stores, a space-scanning platform and various other facilities.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2025. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).