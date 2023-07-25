Delhi: The Sultanate of Oman has recorded over 200% growth in Indian tourists arrivals with 355,459 travellers visited the country in 2022, compared to 106,042 travellers in 2021, making India the second highest source market for Oman.

Around 2.9 million tourists came to Oman in 2022 as the country witnessed a massive 348 percent jump in tourists in 2022 compared to 2021.

The workshop on promoting Oman’s tourism potentials in the Indian market began in New Delhi on Monday.

A series of workshops will be organised by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in metro cities of India till 31 July.

The number of Indian tourists visiting Oman recorded a rise of 12.2 percent in 2022 .

Asma bint Salem Al Hajri, Assistant Director General of Tourism Promotion at the Directorate General of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said that these workshops are a continuation of the promotional events that the ministry started in India.

This will contribute to promoting tourism and increasing the flow of more tourists.

Asma bint Salem Al Hajri indicated that the number of visitors coming to the Sultanate of Oman reached 1,548,630 from January to May 2023, an increase of 95.1 percent compared to the same period last year, and 3-5-star hotels recorded an increase in their revenues to reach OMR98,431,000, an increase of 34.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

The number of tourists in these hotels reached 801,014, an increase of 27.3 percent compared to the same period last year.