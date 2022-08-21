Muscat -The Sultanate of Oman received 36,097 tourists in July, including those from India, which is the highest for this decade.

This year, arrivals from India touched 167,678 between January to July.

To cater to this growing number of tourists looking for unique destinations in Oman, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) will organise a special roadshow in five major Indian cities between August 22 and 29.

The roadshow, which includes a delegation from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and Omani tour operators (hotels and airlines), will kick off from New Delhi and Ahmedabad, followed by Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore.

The roadshow aims to showcase Oman’s unique destinations for leisure, weddings, conferences, and exhibitions.

Asma Salim al Hajri, Deputy Director General for Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said: “India is one of the most important source markets for the Sultanate of Oman as per our marketing and promotional strategy. The roadshow will showcase the unique selling points (USPs) of destinations in Oman that will pique their interest to inspire Indian tourists to travel.”

He added, “We also seek to promote the Sultanate as an attractive destination for weddings as this is one of the growing tourism segments, especially for visitors from India. With its pristine nature, picturesque beaches, and unique architecture, Oman has seen many Indian weddings for its exceptional capabilities in terms of logistical facilities and accommodation,” she added.

Al Hajri said, “We want to attract more high-income travelers from around the world to experience the luxurious and diverse hospitality offerings that include Kempinski Hotel Muscat, The Ritz-Carlton Al Bustan Palace, Shangri-La Resorts, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort and Salalah, Alila Al Jabal Al Akhdar and Salalah, Six Senses Resort in Dibba and other projects that offer high-end luxury hospitality.

During the roadshow, the ministry’s delegation will meet senior representatives of the Indian tourism industry and the Indian media. They will highlight the unique tourism experiences in the Sultanate and discuss ways to collaborate, build partnerships and work with Indian businesses to help bring tourist flows from India back to pre-pandemic levels.

It may be noted that the Sultanate of Oman is also preparing to receive visitors arriving in Qatar for FIFA World Cup.

To meet the increased demand during the season, Oman Air will operate up to 48 return flights between Muscat and Doha, including a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which will operate daily.

These flights will help transport fans staying in the Sultanate to Qatar for matches.

Fans staying in Oman will be able to enjoy a variety of adventurous tourism experiences, whether it is kite surfing, cycling, hiking in the mountains, going down to see caves and scuba diving to see the colorful coral reefs of the Daymaniyat Islands, or camping under the stars on the sands of Al Sharqiah desert.

