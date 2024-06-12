MAKKAH — As of Monday, more than 1.5 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the annual pilgrimage of Hajj from all over the world.



The General Directorate of Passports announced the arrival of 1,547,295 pilgrims during the current Hajj season and they came through all the Kingdom’s air, land and sea ports, until the end of Monday, June 10.

“The overwhelming majority of foreign pilgrims came by air and their number reached 1,483,312, while the number of pilgrims, who arrived through land ports stood at 59,273 pilgrims, and the number of pilgrims who came through sea ports reached 4,710.



The directorate stated that it is harnessing all its capabilities to facilitate the entry procedures for the guests of God, by supporting its platforms at international air, land and sea ports with the latest technical devices operated by qualified human cadres, who are proficient in different languages spoken by the pilgrims

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).