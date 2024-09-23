Muscat – Oman recorded arrival of approximately 2.3mn visitors till the end of July this year, reflecting a 2.4% increase compared to the number of visitors coming to the country during the first seven months of 2023.

However, July itself saw a slight decrease in arrivals, with 371,394 visitors, 1.3% down from July 2023, which registered 376,376 persons entering the country.

According to the latest report from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), Gulf visitors constituted the majority of arrivals in July 2024, making up 56% of the total with 208,485 visitors.

This was followed by 89,007 visitors from Asia, 48,221 from other Arab countries, 13,379 from Europe, 6,092 from Africa and 5,271 from the Americas, alongside 939 visitors from Oceania.

In terms of accommodation, hotels classified as 3- to 5-stars reported revenues to the tune of RO132.3mn by the end of July this year, marking a 7.9% increase from the same period last year. Room revenues rose by 8.3%, reaching RO76.6mn, while revenues from other sources increased by 7.3% to RO55.7mn.

The total number of hotel guests rose by 9.3%, totalling 1,204,426 guests, with room-night bookings rising by 8% to reach 1,676,773 nights.

The overall hotel occupancy rate till the end of July stood at 46.7%, with North Batinah recording the highest occupancy rate at 49.7%, followed by Dhofar at 46.5%, and Muscat at 40.2%.

