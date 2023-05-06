Oman - The launch of construction work on four new tourism projects in Dhofar Governorate, announced recently by the Directorate General of Heritage and Tourism in the governorate, promises to enhance this popular destination tourist appeal ahead of this year’s khareef festival.

Although total investment in the four projects amounts to around RO 3 million, their contribution to adding to Dhofar’s diverse tourist attractions will be significant, it is pointed out.

Notable is the Al Mughsail Beach Seaside Facade Development, a splendid project overlooking the Arabian Sea in Salalah.

Covering an area of 174,600 square metres, the development features a square for hosting events and activities, kiosks and restaurants, a boardwalk extending along the beach, picnic areas, sitting areas, green spaces, sites for water sports, an adventure park, and children’s games.

Equally distinctive is the Hamrir Outlook Project, set on an area of 50,000 square metres, and offering striking views, recreational facilities and various tourist amenities.

Likewise, the Wadi Darbat Project will enhance this this famous landmark’s tourist appeal. Covering an area of 105,000 sq metres, the project offers a unique experience in hospitality and entertainment, featuring a platform for viewing the waterfall and areas for hiking.

Rounding off the list is Ain Garziz Development, a delightful project set on 40,000 sq metres and featuring picnic areas, service facilities, and parking lots.

