JEDDAH — Makkah Deputy Emir Prince Saud bin Mishaal received Fahad Al-Saif, chairman of Emaar, The Economic City, the main developer of King Abdullah Economic City, at the emirate headquarters in Jeddah on Sunday.



During the meeting, Al-Saif provided an explanation of the latest developments in the industrial valley and the economic city, saying that the city achieved remarkable and unprecedented growth with the volume of investments amounting to SR18 billion.



The deputy emir was briefed on the latest developments in the logistics and industrial sectors in the city, which includes King Abdullah Port, the second largest container handling port in the Kingdom with a capacity of up to five million standard containers.

The city also includes the industrial valley adjacent to the port, which has succeeded in attracting 120 national and international companies.



Prince Saud was also briefed on the latest developments in the automotive and logistics industries sector in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in KAEC, which is the largest in terms of area in Saudi Arabia, estimated at 60 million square meters.



The city's strategic vision for developing the tourism and entertainment sector was also reviewed, as the city works on three main tracks to develop and operate more than 30 tourism and entertainment projects.



Al-Saif said that the natural gas delivery project and the water desalination plant in the city have been completed, in addition to the opening of Al-Habib Hospital, a government kindergarten, an automobile academy, a global academy, in addition to increasing the capacity of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College.



The Rixos Emerald Shores Resort Project is scheduled to open by the first quarter of 2025, which includes 540 hotel rooms, 36 villas, and a water park. The city continues to organize and host a variety of cultural, economic, social, sports, and artistic events and activities.

