Muscat – National Ferries Company (NFC) has announced a significant increase in ferry services to and from Masirah Island. A total of 122,699 passengers and 34,000 vehicles were transported in the first half of this year – up 22% from 100,591 passengers in the same period last year.

Zaher bin Hamad al Rashdi, Deputy CEO of NFC, informed that the ferries also facilitated transportation of 4,035 tonnes of goods in a total of 1,504 trips. This growth is attributed to rising tourism activities, as Masirah Island gains popularity for its stunning natural attractions.

Events like Masirah Tourism Forum, held in January, have further stimulated interest in the island and encouraged investment in marine tourism. Rashdi highlighted the island’s unique location, diverse terrain and favourable weather as key attractions for visitors.

Additionally, ferry services between Masirah Island and Shanna Port have become vital for both tourists and residents, enhancing economic activity in the area. Increasing demand for these services highlight the effectiveness of NFC’s fleet in providing safe, secure and enjoyable travel options while promoting social and economic development.

