Muscat – The Tourist Guidance Centre at Muttrah corniche in Muscat has attracted more than 6,000 visitors since its opening on January 1, 2024. Serving as a vital resource, the centre provides information and guidance on Oman’s key heritage sites, tourist destinations, and local services.

According to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT), the centre has assisted visitors with enquiries about Muscat’s tourist attractions, traditional markets, transport, dining options, and booking tours and cruises. The centre also distributes brochures, maps, and guide cards and promotes events across Oman throughout the year.

Hana bint Salem al Bahrani, Head of the Heritage and Cultural Tourism Department and Supervisor of the centre, stated that the facility actively gathers visitor feedback to improve services. Plans are underway to launch electronic forms for tourists to share their comments and rate their experience, as well as tools for tracking visitor numbers and demographics.

In addition, the Ministry is preparing to establish new tourist guidance centres in Dakhiliyah, with designs finalised and pending government approval. The initiative aims to incorporate sustainable practices in the tourism sector.

