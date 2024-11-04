Muscat – As winter approaches, Oman is gearing up for a surge in international visitors, with Musandam poised to be a major draw. Known for its stunning landscapes and cultural richness, the governorate will welcome its first cruise ship from Singapore on Monday, marking the start of its winter cruise tourism season.

Over 50 cruise ships are expected to arrive throughout the season, promising a boost for the local tourism sector as travellers explore a unique mix of natural beauty and cultural experiences.

An official from Ministry of Heritage and Tourism noted that arrival of these large cruise ships enhance Oman’s tourism appeal. “These ‘floating cities’ carry thousands of passengers who are keen on both entertainment and exploration,” the official said. “With growing interest in Oman’s cultural and natural attractions, arrival of these ships revitalise the tourism sector and boost commercial activity. This influx of visitors will likely drive demand for tourism services and encourage further investment in infrastructure and amenities.”

Inclusion of Musandam in the itinerary of the cruise ship arriving from Singapore highlights Oman’s efforts to diversify its tourism market, strengthen ties with Asian countries and boost economic and tourism relations between Oman and Singapore.

According to Musandam Municipality, in anticipation of the visitor surge, the governorate has several key development projects underway, including development of Kumzar village, and construction of a floating pier in Khor Najd, Khorsham mountain pass project and a waterfront in Dibba.

In Kumzar village, new amenities such as a waterfront, children’s park and a sea wall are being added to enhance the area’s appeal. The Khorsham mountain pass is being built to international standards and will be equipped with solar-powered streetlights. The Dibba waterfront project will cover 1,285sqm, featuring a wave barrier, a walkway, sports facilities, children’s play areas, display space for local entrepreneurs, a beachside car park, green spaces, sitting areas, and an open-air theatre.

Adding to the excitement, Musandam inaugurated Oman Adventure Centre last year with a new zip line that offers a thrilling experience for tourists. The zip line allows riders to travel 1,800m from Jebel Fitt to a platform at Atana Khasab Hotel at speeds of up to 80kmph. Offering panoramic views of Khor Qadi and the Mokhi area, the zip line has been certified by Guinness World Records as the longest zip wire over water, adding another unique attraction to Musandam’s growing list of tourist offerings.

