Muscat: Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) is set to introduce a 12-day ‘Grand Tour of Oman’ aimed at showcasing the country’s cultural heritage, landscapes and diverse tourism experiences.

To develop the tour, MHT has invited consultancy firms to submit proposals for designing an engaging and immersive tourism experience. ‘The plan should showcase the best of Oman, incorporating off-road adventures and interactive activities that enable visitors to actively engage with the country’s diverse culture and landscapes. The goal is to create a journey that goes beyond mere sightseeing, allowing tourists to form a deeper connection with Oman,’ MHT stated.

The project will involve mapping a detailed itinerary covering both paved and off-road routes. ‘This immersive experience will allow tourists to explore a variety of attractions and engage in hands-on, participatory experiences that make them an integral part of the journey.’

MHT has asked bidders to provide a roadmap for enhancing tourist routes, infrastructure, sup-porting services and governance methodologies. ‘These measures will ensure highest standards of execution through the journey.’

The grand tour project will align with the tourism development plans for various governorates and integrate the ‘Top-Brand Signature Experiences’ outlined in Oman’s tourism strategy. The last date to submit bids for the grand tour project is April 22.

