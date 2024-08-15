Sur – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is inviting bids to design and supervise the development of a project in Khor Grama in Sur, South Sharqiyah.

Located 22km east of Sur, Khor Grama is the largest lagoon in northern Oman and is set to become a hub for marine tourism, capitalising on its natural beauty.

The deadline for bid submissions is September 1; opening of bids is scheduled for September 22. The selected consultant will be tasked with designing a marina capable of accommodating 75 luxury yachts and 20 excursion boats, alongside facilities to support the local fishing community.

The project also includes construction of breakwaters, a water sports and entertainment area, and dredging a channel and marina basin for improved access and safety.

Other responsibilities of the consultant include planning and maintaining roads, providing shaded parking and preparing a 300,000sqm area for infrastructure development.

Landscaping and external infrastructure works, such as water, electricity and sewage services, are also part of the scope of work, besides fuel pump facilities for marine vehicles.

In addition to these tasks, the consultant will be required to prepare construction tenders and offer technical support and supervision throughout the project.

