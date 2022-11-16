Oman can expect an increase of more than 93 per cent international arrivals from European countries, as well as an increase of more than 156 per cent from the regional markets during November and December, a report said.

Oman recorded a significant increase in performance compared to other tourist destinations in the region, according to the latest data airline ticket reservations for the two months released by ForwardKeys, a leading travel data and analytics organisation.

The report further indicated that the Sultanate of Oman will host the highest number of visitors from the Republic of Germany, which will as one of the largest source markets for tourists to the Sultanate of Oman in the last quarter of 2022, enabling the Sultanate to witness an increase of more than 140 per cent. On average German tourists will prefer to stay in the Sultanate for around a week or eight nights.

The report also highlighted that the number of visitors to Oman from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will increase by 196 per cent, and the United Arab Emirates will be Oman’s largest source of tourists from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with an increase of 162 per cent in the arrivals.

Haitham bin Mohammed Al Ghassani, Director General of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said: “The latest data shared by ForwardKeys shows the importance of facilities, including air transport, to attract travellers. The Sultanate of Oman plays an important role in contributing to the growth of tourism in the region, given its well-established roots identifying culture, tradition and heritage that blend with modern experiences. Oman is flooded with natural beauty and is a haven for visitors, making it an ideal place for a couple or a family.”

“During the World Cup period, Oman will benefit from travellers visiting multiple destinations within the GCC. This is an exciting opportunity for the destination to engage with highly motivated travellers who are keen to travel in the post-pandemic and explore the region more,” said Olivier Ponti, VP of Insights at ForwardKeys.

