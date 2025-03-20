Oman’s tourism sector stands at a crossroads. As the country seeks to diversify its economy beyond hydrocarbons, tourism has emerged as a promising pillar of Oman Vision 2040. Yet, the question remains: how can Oman develop its tourism sector to ensure sustainable economic benefits, protect cultural heritage and empower local communities? The answer lies in community-driven and managed tourism. This model has already shown remarkable success in places like Nizwa, Misfat Al Abriyeen and other parts of the Arab world.

For too long, tourism development has been driven by top-down interventions — large-scale investments, state-led infrastructure projects, and policies designed to attract international capital. While such initiatives have their place, they often fail to empower local communities as key stakeholders in their own development. Instead of imposing state control or foreign-driven tourism models, what Oman’s tourism sector needs is an ecosystem — one that provides the right regulatory, financial and institutional support while allowing communities to lead and benefit directly.

Communities like Harat Al Aqr in Nizwa and Misfat Al Abriyeen in Al Hamra have already demonstrated the power of locally driven tourism models that have been facilitated through community-owned companies. Nizwa, with its rich historical and cultural assets, has built a thriving tourism economy around Harat Al Aqr that surrounds the great citadel of Nizwa. Visitors are provided with an opportunity to immerse themselves in an authentic experience of traditional souq, heritage sites and cultural festivals. Visitors are drawn not just to the architecture but to the living heritage — the traditions, crafts and community-driven experiences that make the city unique. Importantly, much of Nizwa’s tourism activity is local-led, ensuring that revenue generated stays within the community rather than being extracted by external operators. In addition, their successful model was based on capitalising existing vernacular architecture and traditional dwellings and adapting them for touristic reuse.

Similarly, Misfat Al Abriyeen, a picturesque mountain village, has become one of Oman’s best examples of sustainable rural tourism. Community-run guesthouses, guided experiences and locally operated businesses ensure that tourism supports local livelihoods rather than disrupting them. The success of Misfat Al Abriyeen lies in its organic development, driven by the residents themselves, rather than by large corporations or excessive state control.

Oman is not alone in facing the challenge of creating sustainable, community-led tourism models. Across the Arab world, several destinations have successfully leveraged local knowledge and community involvement to drive tourism growth.

One striking example is Dana Biosphere Reserve in Jordan, where local communities play a key role in eco-tourism initiatives. Managed in partnership with the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), tourism in Dana is built on a model that empowers local communities, provides employment opportunities and reinvests revenue into conservation and sustainable development.

Similarly, Morocco’s Medinas (traditional cities), including those in Fez and Marrakech, thrive on local artisanship, community-run guesthouses (riads) and small-scale tourism enterprises that ensure revenue stays within the local economy. These models offer valuable insights for Oman — particularly in how to develop heritage-based tourism without excessive commercialisation.

For community-managed tourism to thrive, it does not need heavy state intervention or corporate control. What it needs is an enabling ecosystem — a framework that provides the necessary support, incentives and protections while ensuring that local communities retain ownership and leadership.

First, there must be financial and technical support for community-based tourism initiatives. Access to microfinance, grants and business training can help small tourism entrepreneurs — such as guesthouse owners, tour guides and local artisans — develop and scale their businesses sustainably.

Second, regulations should be designed to protect and empower local tourism enterprises, rather than overburden them with bureaucracy. Policies should ensure that big tourism corporations do not outcompete or displace community-based initiatives, particularly in fragile heritage and environmental areas.

Third, Oman needs strong partnerships between the government, private sector and local communities. The state’s role should be that of a facilitator rather than a controller, ensuring that tourism growth aligns with local interests, sustainability and long-term cultural preservation.

As Oman looks to grow its tourism sector, it must move away from top-down, investor-led tourism and towards community-driven tourism models that empower local stakeholders. It must focus on retailers and outlets that provide much needed services that are rooted in communities and their cultures. Harat Al Aqr, Misfat Al Abriyeen, Dana and Medinas show that sustainable tourism is about creating the right ecosystem where local communities can thrive.

By fostering entrepreneurship, protecting local interests and ensuring that economic benefits remain within communities, Oman can build a tourism sector that is economically viable, socially inclusive and culturally sustainable — one that truly reflects Oman’s identity, heritage and long-term vision.

The author is a policy analyst

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).