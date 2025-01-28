Qatar - The Old Doha Port has strengthened its position as a major economic driver for Qatar, witnessing a 38% surge in visitor numbers this cruise season, the port’s CEO, Mohamed Abdulla al-Mulla, told Gulf Times.



Such growth, he stressed, highlights the port’s key role in the nation’s strategy to become a global tourism and cultural hub, aligning well with Qatar National Vision 2030.



Al-Mulla noted that the port received more than 378,000 cruise passengers this season, a significant leap from the 253,191 visitors in the 2022/2023 season. This, he pointed out, demonstrates its increasing popularity as a premier maritime destination.



The number of cruise ships docking at the port also rose to 73, marking a 33% increase compared to the previous season, he added.



“Old Doha Port is a cornerstone in Qatar’s strategy to become a leading global destination for tourism and cultural exchange... By seamlessly blending modernity with heritage, the port elevates Qatar’s maritime identity while fostering economic growth,” al-Mulla said.



The port’s state-of-the-art terminal, recognised by Forbes as one of the world’s most beautiful, can accommodate up to 12,000 passengers across two mega cruise ships. This capacity is backed by expedited visa-free entry for more than 100 nationalities, ensuring a smooth and welcoming experience for international travellers, he noted.



The terminal also features a marine aquarium and the interactive City Gallery, giving visitors an immediate taste of Qatar’s culture upon arrival.



According to al-Mulla, the port embraces Qatar’s heritage through its design, incorporating traditional motifs such as lamp posts resembling fishing hooks, intricate floor patterns, mosaics at Chabrat Al Mina, and carved designs on benches and bollards.



The Mina District, reminiscent of historic coastal cities such as Al Wakrah and Al Khor, hosts more than 70 retail outlets and 50 restaurants, providing a unique blend of cultural experiences and modern amenities. Overall, the Old Doha Port has 100 retail units, including the containers yard.



Al-Mulla highlighted the port’s significant contribution in supporting cultural tourism, collaborating with organisations such as Qatar Museums, where it hosted the second Middle East edition of the World Wide Walls (WWW) international mural festival in 2023. Some 13 local, regional, and international artists transformed the Mina District into an open-air art gallery, showcasing Qatar’s vibrant cultural diversity.



He said the recreational spaces at Mina Parks, covering more than 300,000sqm, significantly enhance the visitor experience. These include lush greenery, outdoor fitness facilities, a 5-km jogging track, and a 5-km cycling track, promoting healthy lifestyles and environmental sustainability. The 8-km wooden promenade, directly connected to the Doha Corniche, further enriches the recreational offerings.



Apart from tourism, al-Mulla said the port fosters economic diversification by boosting revenue, creating local job opportunities, and attracting international investment. By hosting events like the annual Qatar Boat Show, the port underlines Qatar’s maritime expertise and establishes itself as a leader in the maritime tourism sector.



“Through its diverse offerings, cultural initiatives, and global connectivity, Old Doha Port embodies Qatar’s ambitions to be a global hub for tourism and culture,” he said. “It serves as a vibrant gateway that connects the past with the future, contributing to the nation’s sustainable development and international prominence”.

