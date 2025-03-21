EKITI State is poised to redefine its tourism landscape with the launch of its Tourism Masterplan, a strategic blueprint aimed at transforming the state into a thriving travel destination.

This initiative is designed to create jobs, grow businesses and preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage for future generations ¹.

The masterplan is being developed through an inclusive, stakeholder-driven process, allowing businesses, residents and industry experts to contribute their insights and ideas.

According to Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, Director-General of the Bureau of Tourism Development, “Tourism is not just about visitors; it is about Ekiti people… This masterplan is our collective vision, and we invite everyone to be part of it”.

The key objectives of the Masterplan include create employment opportunities and stimulating economic growth and growing businesses through development of the tourism sector, seeking to preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage, including its historic landmarks, cultural festivals, and traditional practices as well as plan to ensure that tourism development is sustainable, environmentally-friendly and beneficial to local communities.

A great tourism strategy thrives on collaboration,” said Dr. Adun Okupe, Principal Advisor, Red Clay, who are leading the project. “By engaging with communities, entrepreneurs, and cultural custodians, we are ensuring that this plan reflects the true potential of Ekiti’s tourism industry.”

The Bureau of Tourism Development is inviting all stakeholders to participate in the masterplan development process through community engagement sessions, online consultations, and strategy meetings.

by ‘Wale Olapade